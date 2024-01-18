Menu
Employer subsidies for public transport made easy
When Genesis moved to its new building in Wynyard Quarter, the company introduced discounted public transport for staff. (Image: Genesis)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
Auckland Transport is rolling out an initiative allowing companies to subsidise public transport journeys for their staff.As the chief executive of the transport agency, Dean Kimpton, noted, the cost of buying a car park in the central city could be as high as $100,000, so by taking up the programme – called Fareshare – employers would be able to bolster their sustainability credentials, potentially save on car parking costs and provide staff with a cheaper alternative to driving.“We’ll give them a carbon calculator...
