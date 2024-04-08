Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

End of 'pinky promise' migration green light angers infrastructure sector

End of 'pinky promise' migration green light angers infrastructure sector
Immigration rules are being tightened due to a mixture of economic conditions and system flaws. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 08 Apr 2024
The coalition government's immediate tightening of immigration rules includes tougher English language requirements and not following through on its predecessor's plans to give some construction jobs a clearer pathway to residency. Speaking to BusinessDesk after the announcement on Sunday, immigration minister Erica Stanford said the measures were partly a response to worsening economic conditions.  But she said they were also due to “the very permissive settings we’ve had over the last couple of years where it has...
QuiznessDesk: Monday, April 08
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Monday, April 08

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Macquarie rules out buying Heathrow stake, Telegraph reports

The Australian investment firm cancelled its acquisition plans last week.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Macquarie rules out buying Heathrow stake, Telegraph reports
Technology

The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth

Sales are dropping. It’s cutting prices. And its latest big bets have yet to pan out.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth

More Infrastructure

Councils on notice: ring-fence water funds
Policy

Councils on notice: ring-fence water funds

New reforms push local councils to show how they'll pay for water infrastructure.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Apr 2024
Plenary Group seeks PPP opportunities in NZ
Infrastructure

Plenary Group seeks PPP opportunities in NZ

The Australian infrastructure investor sees NZ as an attractive destination.

Oliver Lewis 05 Apr 2024
Fast-track projects: on your marks!
Policy

Fast-track projects: on your marks!

Applicants have one month, until May 3, to nominate projects for fast-tracking.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2024
Transpower CEO to resign after decade in the role
Infrastructure

Transpower CEO to resign after decade in the role

Alison Andrew will resign at the end of June.

Staff reporters 02 Apr 2024