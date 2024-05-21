Menu
Expert panel brought in to review Scott Base rebuild plan

An early conceptual image of the Scott Base redevelopment project. (Image: Jasmax, Hugh Broughton Architects, Antarctica NZ)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 21 May 2024
The Antarctica NZ board has brought in a high-powered group of experts to review options to progress the troubled Scott Base rebuild.Construction on the project, which has a topped-up budget of $498 million, was meant to start in the second half of last year. In October, Antarctica NZ announced it hadn’t been able to reach acceptable commercial terms with its preferred contractor, Leighs Construction.In response, the organisation appointed construction industry expert Bob Hall, who previously worked at Fletcher’s at the same time as...
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Battle for the heart of Fletcher
Markets

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy

There are good reasons why Manawa's profit fell so much.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy

Govt demands turnaround plan for Kāinga Ora, Moutter made chair
Policy

Govt demands turnaround plan for Kāinga Ora, Moutter made chair

Not financially viable, lacking accountability, poor understanding of tenants.

Victoria Young 20 May 2024
Vector disputes claim lines companies slowing EV charger rollout
Policy

Vector disputes claim lines companies slowing EV charger rollout

Vector says EV charging companies are essentially asking for a subsidy.

Ian Llewellyn 20 May 2024
KiwiRail wanted to spend $345m from rail project on new ferries
Infrastructure

KiwiRail wanted to spend $345m from rail project on new ferries

Detailed design on the Marsden Point spur is meant to be done by mid-2025.

Oliver Lewis 20 May 2024
Auckland council will use airport shares to capitalise future fund
Infrastructure

Auckland council will use airport shares to capitalise future fund

The 11% stake will likely be fully or mostly sold down.

Staff reporters 16 May 2024