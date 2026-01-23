Fletcher Building's construction sell-off caps decades of costly missteps

Fletcher is selling its construction arm to French infrastructure giant Vinci. (Image: Getty/NZME/Jacques Steenkamp)

It’s always hard to find silver linings when swallowing a rat, so it was interesting to see Fletcher Building trying its hardest this week when announcing the sale of its construction division to French giant Vinci.The transaction marks the further realisation of decades of incompetence that have cost shareholders billions of dollars.The simplification of the business is yet another sad chapter in Fletcher’s modern history, let down by poor decision-making, execution failures, and governance lapses.The company announced this week it...