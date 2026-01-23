Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building's construction sell-off caps decades of costly missteps

Fletcher Building's construction sell-off caps decades of costly missteps
Fletcher is selling its construction arm to French infrastructure giant Vinci. (Image: Getty/NZME/Jacques Steenkamp)
Stock & Trade
Stock & Trade
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
It’s always hard to find silver linings when swallowing a rat, so it was interesting to see Fletcher Building trying its hardest this week when announcing the sale of its construction division to French giant Vinci.The transaction marks the further realisation of decades of incompetence that have cost shareholders billions of dollars.The simplification of the business is yet another sad chapter in Fletcher’s modern history, let down by poor decision-making, execution failures, and governance lapses.The company announced this week it...
Infrastructure sponsored by
Datacom is one of Australasia’s largest homegrown technology companies. We’ve been using technology to help New Zealand businesses and public sector organisations solve their biggest challenges for 60 years.
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

More Infrastructure

Vinci says Fletcher buy makes it 'major player'
Infrastructure

Vinci says Fletcher buy makes it 'major player'

The purchase of Fletcher's construction division almost doubles its NZ revenue.

Thomas Manch 22 Jan 2026
Analysts see upside in Fletcher sale
Infrastructure

Analysts see upside in Fletcher sale

But the partial sale of another known brand to a French firm also prompts disappointment.

Thomas Manch 21 Jan 2026
Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 20 Jan 2026
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 20 Jan 2026