Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building's largest shareholder supported but didn't recommend new director

Fletcher Building's largest shareholder supported but didn't recommend new director
Capral boss Tony Dragicevich has the right skills for Fletcher Building, its largest shareholder says. (Image: Linkedin)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
Fletcher Building’s largest shareholder would support new director Tony Dragicevich to become its chair. Dragicevich, current managing director of listed Australian aluminium manufacturer and distributor Capral, officially joined Fletcher Building’s board on Aug 1. The building conglomerate has been rebuilding the board after a period of turmoil when it lost its chair, chief executive and three board members due to poor performance. It is also on the hunt for a new chief financial officer to replace Bevan McKenzie who...
UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves
Property

UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves

China Construction Bank also moved last Friday. 

Maria Slade 8:45am
Property

Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid

Out-of-pocket subcontractor is going ahead with winding up attempt.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid
Economy

A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

The RBA is expected to stay on hold but could temper its language. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

More Infrastructure

Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters
Infrastructure

Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters

KiwiRail wrote to ministers on Jan 24. They responded on Feb 8.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Clunking along with spreadsheets
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Clunking along with spreadsheets

We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding. But that is not a good thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Aug 2024
Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns

Sarah Williamson oversaw the troubled Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 05 Aug 2024
Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties
Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

Turns out finding a road that'll pay for itself with tolls is pretty hard.

Oliver Lewis 02 Aug 2024