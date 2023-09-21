Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained
Fletcher Building's Ross Taylor – cautiously optimistic. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Fletcher Building is becoming hopeful its Australian leaky pipe problem will turn out to reflect issues with the quality of installation, rather than the product itself.In an interview for the Sharesies Shared Lunch series, chief executive Ross Taylor said the company hoped to draw firmer conclusions within six or seven weeks on an issue the company has set aside $15 million to fix.Although not the largest of outstanding claims against Fletcher Building or wrangles involving final completion and insurance payments on various proj...
David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire
Climate Policy

David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire

National insists any coalition partners won't stop it sticking to emissions targets.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Let’s be clear here: $1b is not small change.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Podcasts

Business of Tech podcast: from runaway AI to nuclear war

This week, we discuss the catastrophic global risks we face and how to handle them.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Business of Tech podcast: from runaway AI to nuclear war

More Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: when things go right
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: when things go right

“We’re probably going to have a ceremonial flushing from someone,” Watercare says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 20 Sep 2023
Jet fuel storage boosted
Infrastructure

Jet fuel storage boosted

Channel Infrastructure has more than doubled jet fuel storage at the import-only terminal.

Staff reporters 20 Sep 2023
Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur

The timing of announcing an estimated project cost is a factor in preventing blowouts.

Oliver Lewis 20 Sep 2023