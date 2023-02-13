Fletcher shares dive 5.7% after earnings downgrade

CEO Ross Taylor said bad weather is heavily impacting results. (Image: NZME)

Fletcher Building has downgraded its full-year guidance and said its first-half operating profit was up 8%.Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the year ending June is now expected to come in between $800 million and $855m, down from its previous guidance of $855m or more, and the company said this reflects bad weather in January and February.Fletcher shares fell as much as 5.9%, or 32 cents, to $5.10 in early trading but were at $5.11 shortly before noon. Ebit for the six months ended December came in at $360m, up from $332m in the...