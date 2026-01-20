Fletcher to sell construction division to multi-national Vinci for $315m

Fletcher Construction will be sold to Vinci, if approvals are obtained. (Image: Supplied)

Fletcher Building plans to sell its construction division to European multinational Vinci Construction for $315.6 million, subject to regulatory approvals.The building products and construction firm announced on Tuesday morning that it had entered a binding sale agreement to sell to Vinci its construction division, which includes 2300 employees and companies Higgins, Brian Perry Civil, and Fletcher Construction Major Projects.The purchase price may increase by $18.5m, to $334.1m, depending on the outcome of key contracts still under negotiation...