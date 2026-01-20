Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to multi-national Vinci for $315m

Fletcher to sell construction division to multi-national Vinci for $315m
Fletcher Construction will be sold to Vinci, if approvals are obtained. (Image: Supplied)
Thomas Manch
Thomas Manch
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Fletcher Building plans to sell its construction division to European multinational Vinci Construction for $315.6 million, subject to regulatory approvals.The building products and construction firm announced on Tuesday morning that it had entered a binding sale agreement to sell to Vinci its construction division, which includes 2300 employees and companies Higgins, Brian Perry Civil, and Fletcher Construction Major Projects.The purchase price may increase by $18.5m, to $334.1m, depending on the outcome of key contracts still under negotiation...
Infrastructure sponsored by
Datacom is one of Australasia’s largest homegrown technology companies. We’ve been using technology to help New Zealand businesses and public sector organisations solve their biggest challenges for 60 years.
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Jan 20

Go on, you know you want to.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Jan 20

More Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth
Infrastructure

Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth

Commentators say it is especially concerning given their outsized footprint in the NZX50.

Michael Neilson 5:00am
Govt to dial-down Auckland density plans
Infrastructure

Govt to dial-down Auckland density plans

City suburbs the likely target as Government decides to bring down 2 million home goal.

Thomas Manch 19 Jan 2026
Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts
Infrastructure Carbon Catch-Up

Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts

The company has reduced coal in cement production by 65%.

Michael Neilson 16 Jan 2026