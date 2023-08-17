Menu
Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan

Fletcher's new Gib plant is on time and within budget. (Image: Fletcher Building)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Fletcher Building has more than $800 million earmarked for investments over a four-year period as the country’s biggest listed construction company eyes ways to plug its own gaps and squeeze more out of its wide range of businesses. The company deployed $308m of that investment in the June 2023 financial year alone and wants to lift earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) by at least $120m by the 2027 financial year. That alone would be a 15% uplift on the $798m of Ebit for the 12 months ended June 30, reported on Wedn...
