Infrastructure

Fonterra: 'significant cost' from high energy prices

Fonterra is the largest company in NZ and a major energy user. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Aug 2024
Fonterra and its shareholder farmers are incurring significant extra costs due to high energy prices, which have been blamed for a string of manufacturing sector closure announcements this week.According to data from the Electricity Authority, wholesale electricity prices were trading above $800/MWh on Thursday, up from about $150/MWh a year ago.The sustained high prices, due to low hydro lake levels and a shortage of gas, have taken their toll on the manufacturing sector in particular, with Pan Pac becoming just the latest company to announce...
Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules
Primary Sector

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules

Adding six simple words to a proposed law change could fix the problem.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Time to sort out NZ's freshwater modelling chaos: Simon Upton

A stocktake found 75 different freshwater models in use around NZ.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse

Infrastructure NZ says city deals should be more than about who funds infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse

Infrastructure NZ says city deals should be more than about who funds infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Dunedin Hospital under 'active consideration'
Infrastructure

Dunedin Hospital under 'active consideration'

Lester Levy wants to review all health projects and programmes.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters
Infrastructure

Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters

KiwiRail wrote to ministers on Jan 24. They responded on Feb 8.

Oliver Lewis 06 Aug 2024
New Fletcher director has shareholder support for chair
Infrastructure

New Fletcher director has shareholder support for chair

Tony Dragicevich's current employer also counts Allan Gray as a major shareholder.

Rebecca Stevenson 06 Aug 2024