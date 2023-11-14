Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Freightways acquires First Global Logistics

Freightways acquires First Global Logistics
Freightways CEO Mark Troughear says the acquisition wasn't material, so didn't need to be announced to the stock exchange. (Image: Freightways)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Publicly-listed logistics company Freightways has acquired an Auckland-based international freight forwarder and e-commerce specialist.In an interview with BusinessDesk, chief executive Mark Troughear confirmed Freightways had acquired 100% of First Global Logistics.He wouldn’t disclose the purchase price but said the transaction occurred a couple of weeks ago and wasn’t disclosed to the New Zealand stock exchange because it wasn’t material.First Global, which describes itself as a leading e-commerce logistics provider (the co...
A Business-friendly government?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: A Business-friendly government?

Business may expect a friend; big business may not get one.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Ethical Business Free

Ethique founder has a new multimillion-dollar startup

Brianne West, founder of Ethique, has created a new effervescent tab.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Ethique founder has a new multimillion-dollar startup
Markets

Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

Sanford denies there's anything in board exits, but insiders point to iwi influence.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

More Infrastructure

AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now
Infrastructure

AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now

Wayne Brown wants a scheme in place well before 2026.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs
Infrastructure

Sue Coutts: Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs

We could easily cut the $1.5b we spend each year on managing our rubbish and recycling.

Sue Coutts 5:00am
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 13 Nov 2023
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays
Infrastructure

Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays

Aucklanders may see 'significant' price hikes from July.

Oliver Lewis 10 Nov 2023