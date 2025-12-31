Fuel importer Channel Infrastructure looks at Australian acquisitions

Channel Infrastructure's 180-hectare freehold Marsden Pt Energy Precinct. (Image: File)

New Zealand’s biggest fuel importer, Channel Infrastructure, has tipped it’s looking at Australian asset acquisitions. Channel Infrastructure chair James Miller told BusinessDesk the company is “patiently looking at opportunities” for acquisitions in Australia, particularly in the jet fuel and diesel sectors. “This is more like a 50-year story than a five-minute story; these assets don’t come up often. “We're trying to develop our exposure in that Australasian midstream asset class, a...