Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

Officials advised the government to hike fuel taxes higher to fund the national land transport fund. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Officials advised the government to propose much higher fuel tax hikes in the latest round of transport advice, but this was discounted due to cost of living concerns.Transport minister David Parker and prime minister Chris Hipkins released the draft government policy statement (GPS) on land transport at an event in Drury, south Auckland, on Thursday. The GPS, a key document outlining government priorities for spending through the national land transport fund (NLTF), proposed $20.8 billion in spending during the 2024-27 period, up 34%...
