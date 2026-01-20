Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth over past decade

NZ’s energy and infrastructure giants still dominate the productivity rankings despite flat growth over the past decade. (Image: NZME/BusinessDesk/Supplied)

They look like productivity champions, but New Zealand’s energy and infrastructure heavyweights are quietly going backwards. As part of our Productivity Unleashed series, Michael Neilson asks whether regulation, market structure, or incentives are driving the slide.New Zealand’s energy and infrastructure giants rank among the country’s most productive companies, yet their productivity growth has been sliding backwards for a decade.BusinessDesk’s analysis of NZX50 companies for the series Productivity Unleashed shows...