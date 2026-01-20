Menu
Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth over past decade

NZ’s energy and infrastructure giants still dominate the productivity rankings despite flat growth over the past decade. (Image: NZME/BusinessDesk/Supplied)
Michael Neilson
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
They look like productivity champions, but New Zealand’s energy and infrastructure heavyweights are quietly going backwards. As part of our Productivity Unleashed series, Michael Neilson asks whether regulation, market structure, or incentives are driving the slide.New Zealand’s energy and infrastructure giants rank among the country’s most productive companies, yet their productivity growth has been sliding backwards for a decade.BusinessDesk’s analysis of NZX50 companies for the series Productivity Unleashed shows...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Govt to dial-down Auckland density plans
Infrastructure

Govt to dial-down Auckland density plans

City suburbs the likely target as Government decides to bring down 2 million home goal.

Thomas Manch 19 Jan 2026
Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts
Infrastructure Carbon Catch-Up

Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts

The company has reduced coal in cement production by 65%.

Michael Neilson 16 Jan 2026