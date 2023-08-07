Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ
Auckland council is getting advice on potential ownership options for Ports of Auckland. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
One of the largest port operators in the world has registered an entity in New Zealand, fuelling speculation about a possible entry into the market. Emirati multinational logistics company DP World, which has more than 100,000 employees across 75 countries, including container terminal operations in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, has reportedly expressed interest in Ports of Auckland (POAL) for a number of years.According to the NZ Herald, the company made an unsolicited bid to acquire the port for $1 billion in 2021. Discussions also reported...
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Technology

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps

Apple’s executives admitted that the smartphone market is going through a slowdown.

Bloomberg 9:30am
Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

More Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Watercare wants to divvy up $3.5b worth of projects
Infrastructure Free

Watercare wants to divvy up $3.5b worth of projects

All I want for Christmas is a fat Watercare contract. 

Brent Melville 04 Aug 2023
Light rail board delays route recommendation
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 03 Aug 2023
Concepts for Auckland port land released
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Wayne Brown is describing it as a first step towards a world-class waterfront.

Oliver Lewis 03 Aug 2023