Golf course for sale after resort development founders

The Pegasus golf course in Waimakariri, north of Christchurch, is for sale. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Thu, 06 Jun 2024
Golf courses are often owned by individuals with big egos and deep pockets, such are the difficulties in making the ventures pay.This may be the future for the Pegasus golf course north of Christchurch, which is on the market after its current owner failed to raise the money to develop it as a tourist resort.Auckland-based builder and developer Sam Huo has owned the 18-hole championship course and sports club adjacent to the Pegasus township since 2017.He planned to turn it into a resort complete with a hotel, apartments, spa and hot pool...
Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned
Policy

Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned

Callaghan says innovation hubs benefit from a mix of private and public investment.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors

CH4 Global grows its seaweed ingredients in Bluff for export only.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors
Technology Free

Stories of NZ's tech excellence and science hopes

Plenty is happening in NZ's technology industry that's worth cheering about.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 5:00am
Stories of NZ's tech excellence and science hopes

More Infrastructure

Back to business case for Scott Base
Infrastructure

Back to business case for Scott Base

The government won't release cash for the base without a new business case.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jun 2024
CCHL chair appointed with 'urgency' after director revolt
Policy

CCHL chair appointed with 'urgency' after director revolt

Christchurch businessman Bryan Pearson succeeds Abby Foote.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jun 2024
Finance group ELF moves into Aussie PE hands
Infrastructure

Finance group ELF moves into Aussie PE hands

Maui Capital Aqua Fund investors are set to double their initial outlay with the sale.

Victoria Young 04 Jun 2024
Christchurch bus funding doesn't exist, council says
Infrastructure

Christchurch bus funding doesn't exist, council says

A $78m commitment has come to naught.

Oliver Lewis 04 Jun 2024