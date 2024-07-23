Menu
Government agrees 'in principle' to $10b worth of Northland roading PPPs

Government agrees 'in principle' to $10b worth of Northland roading PPPs
The new Northland expressway has the potential to be more expensive per kilometre than Transmission Gully. (Image: NZTA)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
The Government has set the ball rolling on a $10 billion Northland expressway roading project, which could be one of the first public private partnership projects taken on by the new Government.Transport Minister Simeon Brown said on Tuesday afternoon that the Government had “agreed in principle” to build a four-lane expressway between Auckland and Whangārei in three phases: Warkworth to Te Hana (just north of Wellsford), an alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills route to Marsden Point, and Marsden Point to Whangārei. In a Request...
Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector
Property

Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector

On Tuesday, Arvida traded volumes of $127 million. Its competitors followed suit.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Technology

New contender trying to dial into NZ’s smartphone market

Has a global Chinese company cracked the code to break NZ's loyalty?

Ben Moore 5:00am
New contender trying to dial into NZ’s smartphone market
Policy Business of Government

Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...

Govt to fight receivers over $30m Tui oil field tax credit
Infrastructure

Govt to fight receivers over $30m Tui oil field tax credit

Crown bid to have liquidators cover decommissioning costs is subject to approval.

Victoria Young 5:00am
PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully
Policy

PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully

Two words linger over the PPP debate, including in schools: Transmission Gully.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Jul 2024
Fletcher Building nails new director
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building nails new director

Australian aluminium boss and former Carters GM Tony Dragicevich starts Aug 1.

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jul 2024
Penlink: where tolling rhetoric meets reality
Infrastructure

Penlink: where tolling rhetoric meets reality

NZTA wants to toll the new highway. Simeon Brown has yet to say yes.

Oliver Lewis 22 Jul 2024