Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Government commits to national ticketing solution

Government commits to national ticketing solution
Buses in Canterbury will need to be fitted with new card readers before the launch of the national ticketing solution in the second half of 2024. (Image: ECan)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
The new government is committed to a national ticketing solution for public transport, the transport minister says, with the service due to roll out in Canterbury this year.In October 2022, the Labour government announced the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi had entered into a contract with multi-national technology company Cubic to provide, configure and operate a ticketing solution, including a nationwide transport card and the ability for users to pay with credit/debit cards.The value of the contract was $474.2 million, according to...
Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability

The dairy company aims to one day have a 'net positive' environmental impact.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability
World

‘Derisking’ China-reliant supply chains is creating new risks

The US and Chinese economies' relationship is more complicated, and worrying.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
‘Derisking’ China-reliant supply chains is creating new risks

More Infrastructure

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis
Infrastructure

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis

Secretive Gateway process looks at how billions of dollars of public money is spent. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman
Infrastructure

Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman

By the 1990s, the Gulf state had emerged from its decades as a hermit kingdom. 

Greg Hurrell 03 Jan 2024
Govt sets up 'expert advisory group' on Interislander
Infrastructure

Govt sets up 'expert advisory group' on Interislander

The government is setting up an expert advisory group to provide the coalition with independent advice and assurance on KiwiRail’s inter-island ferry service.Last week, cabinet declined a request to tip in an extra $1.5 billion for the project to replace the Interislander’s three...

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2023