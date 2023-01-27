Government ponders intervention into flood insurance market

The aftermath of devastating floods in Westport in 2021. (Image: NZME)

The government is weighing up Treasury advice on whether to intervene in the residential insurance market as flood-prone properties come under climate change pressure.The issue was forced when insurer Tower pushed up premiums for residential houses deemed at risk of earthquakes and flooding events at an individual or granular level.In response, the minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark, asked Treasury to work with the commission on the future of flood insurance for residential homes.The government was worried Towe...