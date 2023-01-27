Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Government ponders intervention into flood insurance market

Government ponders intervention into flood insurance market
The aftermath of devastating floods in Westport in 2021. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
The government is weighing up Treasury advice on whether to intervene in the residential insurance market as flood-prone properties come under climate change pressure.The issue was forced when insurer Tower pushed up premiums for residential houses deemed at risk of earthquakes and flooding events at an individual or granular level.In response, the minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark, asked Treasury to work with the commission on the future of flood insurance for residential homes.The government was worried Towe...
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 12:42pm
Retail Exclusive

McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

Alcohol company Let's Go's McLaren giveaway ends Sunday, but it appears the car is still for sale.

Oliver Lewis 12:04pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Infrastructure

News in Brief

Manawa Energy sees national storage edge up

Manawa Energy has found its national storage rose slightly in its third quarter – but still ended lower at 116% compared to the 10-year average of 143%.The energy retailer said in its quarterly operating report this morning that inflows were also strong across the period and were...

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Vector adds 1.7% electricity customers in first half

Vector's outages rose in the latest six months but remained within regulatory limits.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Finance

Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens stepping down

Smartshares owns the SuperLife KiwiSaver scheme and manages a raft of passive, index-linked funds.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Energy

Electricity sector warns 'winter is coming'

Transpower has warned this winter could include times when there's not enough electricity being generated quickly enough to meet peak demand periods.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jan 2023