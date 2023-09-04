Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Govt should front on Interislander funding, says Simeon Brown

Govt should front on Interislander funding, says Simeon Brown
KiwiRail has recently completed a major review of the Interislander replacement project. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
Ministers are considering various options concerning the $1.45 billion Interislander replacement project, with a decision expected soon.It follows  a major review of the project, called iReX, which involves buying two new replacement ferries, and terminal and other upgrades in Picton and Wellington.With the project cited as a fiscal risk earlier this year, BusinessDesk understands the options put forward by KiwiRail are likely to need further government investment.National’s transport spokesman Simeon Brown didn’t say...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 04, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 04, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The housing blame game

Another day, another project cancelled in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The housing blame game
Primary Sector

Meat industry serves up briefing to new govt

The sector's wish list gives future ministers plenty to chew on.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Meat industry serves up briefing to new govt

More Infrastructure

Port of Auckland pays bonus to workers
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland pays bonus to workers

The port is paying a pre-tax bonus of $1125 to thank workers for their hard work.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023
Auckland rentals with racecourse views
Infrastructure

Auckland rentals with racecourse views

Simplicity Living has bought a 1.4-hectare site from the owner of Ellerslie Racecourse.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023
Airport light rail last cab off the rank?
Infrastructure Analysis

Airport light rail last cab off the rank?

The southernmost section of the route is being costed to a less robust standard.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023
Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams

It may not build it, but the airport has chosen a preferred runway alignment for Tarras.

Oliver Lewis 29 Aug 2023