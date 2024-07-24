Menu
Govt to fight receivers over $30m Tui oil field tax credit

Tamarind Resources fell over in 2019. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Wed, 24 Jul 2024
Tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars are at stake in the latest twist in the Tui oil field decommissioning saga.Operator Tamarind Taranaki collapsed in 2019, with US$320 million (NZ$533.6m) owed to creditors. The oil field's decommissioning was completed in March this year.Now, the liquidators and receivers for the group of companies involved have filed a court action against two government agencies.According to the latest liquidators’ report, Grant Thornton’s David Ruscoe and Russell Moore sought court directions o...
Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector
Property

On Tuesday, Arvida traded volumes of $127 million. Its competitors followed suit.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Technology

New contender trying to dial into NZ’s smartphone market

Has a global Chinese company cracked the code to break NZ's loyalty?

Ben Moore 5:00am
Policy Business of Government

Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
