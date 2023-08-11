Menu
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

The building company isn't through the worst of the downturn yet. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Analysts don’t expect Fletcher Building earnings to deviate from the firm’s recent guidance and are picking the construction sector to start reviving through the tail-end of next year, somewhat earlier than previously anticipated. The country’s biggest construction company is scheduled to report its annual result on Wednesday next week, signalling earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) were about $800 million in the 12 months ended June 30, up from $756m in the prior year. That excludes an extra $105m of provision...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance
Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance

It's time for "sensible and workable" law reform, an industry body says.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Concrete sector aims for net-zero emissions
Infrastructure

Concrete sector aims for net-zero emissions

Carbon capture technologies will need to play a large part in order to hit the goal.

Oliver Lewis 10 Aug 2023
Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports
Infrastructure

Billie Moore: Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports

A congested airport makes it harder for new airlines to arrive and reduces competition.

Billie Moore 09 Aug 2023
Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators
Infrastructure Waste is Money

Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators

Waste will find its way to the cheapest destination, industry members say.

Cécile Meier 09 Aug 2023