Infrastructure

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis
Let's Get Wellington Moving was meant to be a transformative transport programme for the city. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
Treasury has dropped all references to confidentiality in its updated guidance on Gateway reviews, an assurance process for high-risk infrastructure projects.BusinessDesk successfully complained to the Ombudsman last year after the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi refused to release a Gateway review on the multi-billion-dollar Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport programme, which the new government axed last month.As a result, the transport agency released a summary of the review, which gave the troubled programme an amber...
