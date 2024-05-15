Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Half of CCHL board resign over rift with council over asset management

Half of CCHL board resign over rift with council over asset management
CCHL chair Abby Foote recently won a prestigious award given out by the New Zealand Shareholders' Association. (Image: NZSA)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 15 May 2024
Half the board members from a company controlling more than $5 billion of assets on behalf of the Christchurch city council have abruptly resigned, citing a breakdown in the relationship with the council over its request to frontload dividends.Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) announced the exodus on Wednesday night, the same day councillors met in secret to discuss governance-related issues, according to agenda documents.CCHL has a majority stake in, or outright owns, a number of key city assets, including Lyttelton Port Company, Christchurch...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, May 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, May 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra looking at options for global consumer business

Global markets CEO Judith Swales will also depart.

Riley Kennedy 9:05am
Fonterra looking at options for global consumer business
Primary Sector

Zespri to destroy $34m worth of mice-infested kiwifruit

The shipment will be turned into biomass fuel.

Riley Kennedy 8:20am
Zespri to destroy $34m worth of mice-infested kiwifruit

More Infrastructure

Big rewards for solar pioneers
Infrastructure Analysis

Big rewards for solar pioneers

Solar farm expert estimates the property is returning capital at more than 20% per annum.

Jevon Carding 15 May 2024
Inflation outpaces Auckland housing
Economy

Inflation outpaces Auckland housing

Prices trail inflation, especially in Auckland, while listings soar in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 May 2024
Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury
Infrastructure

Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

The Treasury CEO says the Crown has a record pipeline of projects.

Oliver Lewis 13 May 2024
South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail
Infrastructure

South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail

Last government agreed to provide extra $750m for the ferry project, released docs show.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2024