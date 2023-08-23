Menu
Half of our plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas, new data reveals

Half of our plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas, new data reveals
EcoCentral is one of NZ's 14 materials recovery facilities. (Image: EcoCentral)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
This story is part of BusinessDesk's Waste is Money series.Aotearoa ships about half of its plastics and paper recycling overseas, new data from the waste industry reveals.The Waste & Recycling Forum collected data from its nine members, which together handle the bulk of the country's municipal waste and rubbish from hundreds of thousands of commercial clients. The businesses recycled 8% (or 521,308 tonnes) out of the six million tonnes of rubbish they collected in 2022. The rest was sent to landfill (5.1 million tonnes, or 8...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Discussions under way after Interislander review
Infrastructure

Discussions under way after Interislander review

KiwiRail is in discussions with the government after reviewing the $1.45b project.

Oliver Lewis 22 Aug 2023