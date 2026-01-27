Menu
Hampton Downs operator says Auckland waste can shift without Redvale extension

Auckland sends more than 1.6 million tonnes of waste to landfill each year, according to the city councils. (Image: NZME)
Thomas Manch
Tue, 27 Jan 2026
A dispute over who can handle Auckland’s waste has emerged between landfill operators, as landfill operator Waste Management seeks a fast-tracked consent to extend operations at its controversial Redvale landfill.Waste Management, facing the 2028 closure of Redvale, has claimed its competitors lack capacity to take on the 600,000 tonnes of waste it currently absorbs.But the operator of the major Hampton Downs landfill, EnviroNZ, now asserts it has capacity to take more of Auckland’s 1.6 million annual tonnes of waste at its north Wa...
A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Energy Analysis

Shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b

EECA said the opportunity is shifting load, not cutting output.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Infrastructure

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
So fast-track, they forgot the hotel
Infrastructure

So fast-track, they forgot the hotel

Developer has to resubmit plans for Downtown project after a legislative blunder.

Maria Slade 26 Jan 2026
NZTA seeks advice on Auckland harbour crossing
Infrastructure

NZTA seeks advice on Auckland harbour crossing

Contractors are wanted to test cost, construction, and risk assumptions.

Thomas Manch 23 Jan 2026
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 23 Jan 2026