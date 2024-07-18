Menu
Health NZ: fewer billion-dollar hospital projects, more staging

Health NZ: fewer billion-dollar hospital projects, more staging
Health NZ head of infrastructure delivery Blake Lepper. (Image: Health NZ)
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
New Zealand faces a $115 billion bill for upgrading public health infrastructure over the next 30 years unless it changes how hospitals are maintained, procured and delivered.The Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, released a report earlier this year containing the figure, which is more than four times what NZ currently spends.Blake Lepper, the head of infrastructure delivery at Health NZ and a key member of its Infrastructure Investment Group (IIG), said the research sent a stark message that the sector needed to do things differently...
