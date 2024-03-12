Menu
Here's where major asset managers are investing

There's money in datacentres. (Image: Infratil)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 12 Mar 2024
Infratil manager Morrison recently told investors in the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company that global infrastructure deal activity reached a new low in 2023. In the June quarter of last year, about US$56 billion (NZ$90.8b) in infrastructure deals were struck, falling from US$111b in the same quarter in 2022, while infrastructure sector capital raising dropped about 50% in 2023. Unlisted infrastructure funds had had similar dynamics, with a 73% fall in capital distributed between 2022 and 2023, it said.Despite a constrained de...
