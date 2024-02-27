Menu
Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

Herne Bay. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
Despite widespread opposition, a hearings panel has recommended that Watercare be able to use a park in a wealthy Auckland suburb.Several high-profile Herne Bay residents, including former All Black Ali Williams and a knighted businessman, Kenneth Stevens, submitted in opposition to the water services provider obtaining a lease to use part of Salisbury Reserve as a construction support area.Of 158 submissions received by a panel convened by the Waitematā local board ahead of a hearing on Jan 30, just four supported the lease proposal. Oppositio...
Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar
Economy

Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar

A rate hike would likely give the New Zealand dollar a big lift. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Technology

AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help

There’s an urgent need to figure out how to run data centres on carbon-free energy.

Bloomberg 5:00am
AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help
Markets

AVJennings understated revenue from NZ operations by A$12m

Developer picked the mistake up through the half-year period.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
AVJennings understated revenue from NZ operations by A$12m

