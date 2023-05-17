Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Highway network at 'tipping point' – Waka Kotahi CEO

Highway network at 'tipping point' – Waka Kotahi CEO
More frequent extreme weather events are taking a toll on the highway network. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 17 May 2023
Investment is needed to adequately maintain the eroding state highway network, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency chief executive Nicole Rosie says.Rosie made the comment during a panel discussion at a conference hosted by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, in Auckland on Monday.“It’s eroding and we’re at quite a tipping point,” she said.“If I go to customer experience – what is your experience of the network and do you think it’s in a fit state for NZ? I’ll just leave that to yo...
John McMahon named NZX chair
Markets

John McMahon named NZX chair

Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon&#39;s appointment c...

Staff reporters 4:18pm
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 4:10pm
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

More Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 4:10pm
Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much

"Luck” is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.  

Warren Couillault 13 May 2023
The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping
Infrastructure

The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping

A new coastal shipping barge can assist with our response to natural disasters.

Oliver Lewis 12 May 2023
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 11 May 2023