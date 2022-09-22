See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

Igneo gets OIO approval for $1.9b purchase of Waste Management NZ

Jacques Steenkamp

Jacques Steenkamp
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Igneo gets OIO approval for $1.9b purchase of Waste Management NZ
It will be business as usual at Waste Management, says the firm's MD. (Image: NZME)
Jacques Steenkamp
Jacques Steenkamp
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
RELATED
The Overseas Investment Office has approved the sale of Waste Management New Zealand for $1.9 billion to Australian-based Igneo Infrastructure Partners.Waste Management managing director Evan Maehl confirmed to BusinessDesk that approval for the company’s Chinese owners, Beijing Capital Group (BCG), to sell it was granted.According to Maehl, the settlement with Igneo for Waste Management is expected on 30 Sept.He confirmed that the company didn’t expect any changes to management or the restructuring of staff.“It is business as...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

No matter the enmity between Beijing and Washington, no matter the other conflicts going on, the spectre of nuclear war must and can unite the world against the threat. 

Bloomberg
Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The prime minister says limiting global warming is a monumental challenge that requires governments to create incentives.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.