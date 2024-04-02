Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

'I'm pretty worried': Bishop on KiwiRail

'I'm pretty worried': Bishop on KiwiRail
Infrastructure minister Chris Bishop says it's important we get the rail system right. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Apr 2024
Infrastructure minister Chris Bishop has voiced concerns about KiwiRail and suggested parts of the rail network aren’t economical, something he called a challenge the government needed to work through.Appearing at an infrastructure funding and financing conference convened by Infrastructure New Zealand on Tuesday, Bishop was asked what role he saw rail playing to help meet the infrastructure challenges facing NZ.“It is really important that we get the rail system right,” Bishop said, emphasising the importance of the Auckland...
Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain
Markets

Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain

$514 million in debt due to be paid back in the next 12 months, and $160m by July.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02
World

The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

It's a bullish signal that the market is rallying.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

More Infrastructure

Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth
Infrastructure

Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth

Unlike our ancestors, we're taking on debt without matching it with new revenue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ
Infrastructure

Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ

A second member of the senior leadership team has resigned in as many months.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Longstanding Watercare chair to depart as reforms loom
Infrastructure

Longstanding Watercare chair to depart as reforms loom

With Margaret Devlin leaving, Auckland council is recruiting for a new chair.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Consolidation on the cards as cash no longer king
Economy

Consolidation on the cards as cash no longer king

Cash use has declined for two decades. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Mar 2024