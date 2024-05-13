Menu
Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

Treasury chief executive Caralee McLiesh presented last week to a conference hosted by the Infrastructure Commission. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 13 May 2024
The Treasury chief executive says investing in infrastructure can help boost productivity, but governments should be wary of stoking inflation.Speaking at a conference hosted by the Infrastructure Commission in Queenstown last week, Caralee McLiesh highlighted the government's affordability constraints and the need to invest in projects representing good value for money.In the past decade, she said, annual crown spending on infrastructure had grown three-fold to $13 billion. Crown agencies and departments had 103 projects under way worth $6...
SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips
Technology

The world’s biggest startup fund has seen its US-listed portfolio shrink.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight

For more than a year, the central bank has expected slowing rent increases to show up.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Technology

2024 could be a ‘bumper year’ for startups - Icehouse

After two years of sliding startup investment, 2024 may be the year things look up.

Ben Moore 5:00am
South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail
Infrastructure

Last government agreed to provide extra $750m for the ferry project, released docs show.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2024
'Astronomical' infrastructure cost overruns eroding confidence
Policy

Commission chief says it's a fallacy NZ isn't spending enough on infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2024
CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released
Infrastructure

Bruce Irvine painted a rosy picture compared to previous assessments.

Oliver Lewis 09 May 2024
Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase
Policy

Debt servicing costs are likely to increase. 

Oliver Lewis 09 May 2024