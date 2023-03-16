James departs NZ with some parting shots

Naomi James is leaving NZ after a busy three years heading what is now Channel Infrastructure. (Image: Supplied)

If New Zealand is to get through the ongoing energy transformation without major disruption, it will need the government to set the wider parameters and then let the private sector find the best way to get there, says outgoing Channel Infrastructure chief executive Naomi James.James has handed over the reins to Rob Buchanan after a tumultuous three years at the company. It covered covid and a collapse in fuel demand and the controversial decision to close the country’s only oil refinery.It was not only a major shift in business but also i...