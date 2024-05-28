Menu
Kiwi Property boss unconcerned about Auckland Council plans to limit city fringe growth

Kiwi Property will hold the new Drury East town centre long term once it's built. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Tue, 28 May 2024
Auckland Council’s plans for curbing urban sprawl aren’t a threat to Kiwi Property’s flagship development at Drury on the city’s southern fringes, the company’s chief executive says.Late last year, the council released its Future Development Strategy, limiting the release of "future urban" zoned land for up to 30 years.Chunks of land to the west and north of Kiwi Property’s proposed Drury East town centre will be held back until at least 2030 or removed from the development pool altogether.But there...
More Infrastructure

EU-NZ FTA could boost offshore wind and clean energy investment
Infrastructure

EU-NZ FTA could boost offshore wind and clean energy investment

The EU FTA might help offshore wind, but more will be needed, Giacomo Caleffi argues.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 May 2024
Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port
Infrastructure

Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port

The port benefited from its new wharf, achieving a record cruise season.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2024
Infratil has $800m to play with
Infrastructure

Infratil has $800m to play with

Digital assets including One NZ and data centres dominated earnings for Infratil.

Rebecca Stevenson 21 May 2024
Experts to review Scott Base plan
Infrastructure

Experts to review Scott Base plan

The panel includes former fraud office chief Adam Feeley and RCP director Waren Warfield.

Oliver Lewis 21 May 2024