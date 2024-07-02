Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'

KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'
KiwiRail has lost two more directors. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Two members of the KiwiRail board resigned over the weekend, joining chair David McLean in ending their terms prematurely.Finance Minister Nicola Willis has said the Government wants a refreshed board at the state-owned ferry and rail operator.BusinessDesk understands that Rachel Pinn, a transport consultant, and Ed Sims, the former chief executive of Canadian airline WestJet, are the latest directors to resign.A KiwiRail spokesperson confirmed the resignations. Sims' was effective from June 28, they said, and Pinn departs on July 31.Under...
Aust shares dip again as traders digest RBA minutes
Markets

Aust shares dip again as traders digest RBA minutes

The ASX200 was down 0.2% at midday, on track for its second day of modest losses.

AAP 3:20pm
Primary Sector

Lighter regulation no reason for farmers to ‘coast’: Rabobank

The bank released a new whitepaper on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 2:40pm
Lighter regulation no reason for farmers to ‘coast’: Rabobank
Markets

Santana Minerals wants to list on NZX

The ASX company has applied for a secondary listing on the NZX main board.

Staff reporters 2:35pm
Santana Minerals wants to list on NZX

More Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services
Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time
Infrastructure

Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time

Winston called it ludicrous. Now it's late.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity
Infrastructure

Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity

Fletcher Building has settled remaining contract works insurance claims with the New Zealand International Convention Centre project insurers.Also known as builders' insurance, contract works insurance (CWI) covers construction that is underway.In February, Fletcher determine...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024
Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation
Infrastructure

Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation

KPMG says the global insurance market has sat up and noticed NZ's vulnerability.

Greg Hurrell 01 Jul 2024