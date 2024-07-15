Menu
KiwiRail recommended build-and-sell option to resolve $551m ferry contract

KiwiRail recommended building and selling the rail-enabled ferries it ordered from Hyundai. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 15 Jul 2024
KiwiRail recommended to ministers that building and then selling the rail-enabled ferries it had on order with a South Korean shipyard was its preferred option and the lowest-cost solution for taxpayers, BusinessDesk understands.The coalition Government declined to provide further funding for the Interislander replacement project (iReX) last December after costs blew out from $1.45 billion to around $3b, forcing the state-owned ferry and rail operator to wind down the project.In February, KiwiRail confirmed it had initiated cancellation discuss...
Social investment is a numbers game
Social investment is a numbers game

Will it be one dataset to rule them all?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Fletcher Building pauses software rollout until 2026

The building giant has spent tens of millions on a new cloud-based system.

Oliver Lewis and Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Dileepa Fonseka: The real cost of housing excuses

When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
National Infrastructure Agency advice in, questions remain
National Infrastructure Agency advice in, questions remain

An $83,000 report by a Steven Joyce-led panel is with minister Chris Bishop.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Northport extension consent shot down over cultural impacts
Northport extension consent shot down over cultural impacts

The port had pitched the project as a catalyst for regional growth.

Oliver Lewis 10 Jul 2024
Cairns flames Fletcher and gives up chair pursuit
Cairns flames Fletcher and gives up chair pursuit

Three-month wait for 'papal smoke' from board burns off former port boss.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 10 Jul 2024