Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

KiwiRail selling gear for cancelled Interislander replacement project, iReX

KiwiRail selling gear for cancelled Interislander replacement project, iReX
KiwiRail is looking to sell gear meant for its Interislander project in Wellington and Picton. (Image: Port Marlborough)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
KiwiRail is holding an everything-must-go-type sale for miscellaneous construction goods and materials intended for its cancelled Interislander replacement project.The state-owned ferry operator wrote off $382 million in costs associated with the project, called iReX, in its latest accounts and provisioned a further $60m to wind it down by the end of March.This doesn’t include the cost to exit contracts with South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, which KiwiRail has a $551m agreement with to procure two new rail-enabled ferries.The i...
Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Economy

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Property

Build-to-rent 'doesn't work', but it needs to

Institutions say it's a tough sector given regulatory and tax settings.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Build-to-rent 'doesn't work', but it needs to
Primary Sector

Is Miles Hurrell ready to jump off the Fonterra ship?

The CEO says there is still work to do.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Is Miles Hurrell ready to jump off the Fonterra ship?

More Infrastructure

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Economy

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Auckland council gets extension on housing deadline ... again
Policy

Auckland council gets extension on housing deadline ... again

Govt grants one more year to decide on plan changes around housing.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Mar 2024
Marsden Point – it's not coming back
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Marsden Point – it's not coming back

The Marsden Point refinery is gone. Get over it.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Mar 2024
Ministry thinks KiwiRail could exit Interislander services
Infrastructure

Ministry thinks KiwiRail could exit Interislander services

KiwiRail may not be want to provide a ferry service, or be best placed to do so.

Oliver Lewis 20 Mar 2024