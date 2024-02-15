Menu
KiwiRail taps McKinsey to help prep 'transformation blueprint'

The dream of two large, rail-enabled ferries servicing the Cook Strait appears to be dead. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
KiwiRail has engaged global management consultants McKinsey & Company to undertake a strategic review intended to lift performance across its business.The state-owned rail and ferry operator faces a number of challenges, including issues with the Auckland rail network, which have raised the ire of frustrated commuters and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, and the abandonment, due to lack of funding, of its proposal to futureproof the Cook Strait crossing. After the government declined a bid for nearly $1.5 billion in extra funds last Decembe...
Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end
Technology Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end

WTO members prepare to discuss the future of the moratorium on digital trade tariffs.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin and Dileepa Fonseka 6:00am
Markets

Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal

Airports claim to regulators the move will stymie growth and competition.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal
Sustainable Finance

Toitū Envirocare's $18m digitisation aims for 'Xero' of emissions certification

The transformation aims to cut emissions reporting for small businesses drastically.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Toitū Envirocare's $18m digitisation aims for 'Xero' of emissions certification

'Significant' impacts if Watercare can't access Herne Bay park
Policy

'Significant' impacts if Watercare can't access Herne Bay park

Wealthy suburb locals in Herne Bay don't want Watercare using Salisbury Reserve.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Three Waters reforms down the drain
Infrastructure

Three Waters reforms down the drain

Three Waters legislation has been repealed under urgency.

Ian Llewellyn 14 Feb 2024
KiwiRail cancels $551m ferry contract
Infrastructure

KiwiRail cancels $551m ferry contract

The ferry operator is negotiating a termination agreement with a South Korean shipyard.

Oliver Lewis 14 Feb 2024
Is Ross Taylor Fletcher's latest scapegoat?
Infrastructure Analysis

BusinessDesk: Is Ross Taylor Fletcher's latest scapegoat?

Critics say it is time for a much bigger shake-up at Fletcher Building.

BusinessDesk reporters 13 Feb 2024