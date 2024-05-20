Menu
KiwiRail wanted to spend $345m from rail project on new ferries

Northport is a rarity among NZ ports in not having a rail connection. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 20 May 2024
KiwiRail proposed redirecting $345 million meant for the Marsden Point rail spur to help deal with cost pressures affecting its ferry replacement project, documents show.The state-owned ferry operator floated the option in a briefing to three Labour government ministers last February, noting the rail link, meant to connect Northport to the existing North Auckland Line, was the only rail project funded via the New Zealand Upgrade programme that wasn’t in construction.“Given the $345m will be insufficient to progress the full implemen...
Fonterra's white flag over white gold
Primary Sector

Fonterra waves the white flag in the national quest for 'value add'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Analysts upbeat about Scales lifting its apple game

The deal with Bostock Group promises to deliver more premium fruit for Mr Apple.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

The path back to surplus is a tough one

Surplus might be tough to achieve, says Westpac. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Vector disputes claim lines companies slowing EV charger rollout
Policy

Vector says EV charging companies are essentially asking for a subsidy.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Auckland council will use airport shares to capitalise future fund
Infrastructure

The 11% stake will likely be fully or mostly sold down.

Staff reporters 16 May 2024
CCHL directors resign en masse
Infrastructure

Four directors are leaving with immediate effect, citing dividend frontloading.

Oliver Lewis 15 May 2024
Big rewards for solar pioneers
Infrastructure Analysis

Solar farm expert estimates the property is returning capital at more than 20% per annum.

Jevon Carding 15 May 2024