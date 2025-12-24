Menu
Leaky apartment builder settles with insurer for $23.5m

Workers take on repairs at Victopia Apartments. (Image: NZME)
Thomas Manch
Thomas Manch
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
Liquidators for Brookfield Multiplex Constructions (NZ) have reached a $23.5 million settlement with the underwriters of two Auckland CBD apartment buildings, averting a trial in New South Wales. Brookfield Multiplex Constructions, in liquidation since 2012, was the builder for major apartment and hotel block developments requiring remediation for leaky building issues, including Nautilus, Spencer on Byron, Victopia Apartments, and Century on Anzac. For the latter two buildings, liquidators Christopher McCullagh and Ste...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
