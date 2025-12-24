Leaky apartment builder settles with insurer for $23.5m

Workers take on repairs at Victopia Apartments. (Image: NZME)

Liquidators for Brookfield Multiplex Constructions (NZ) have reached a $23.5 million settlement with the underwriters of two Auckland CBD apartment buildings, averting a trial in New South Wales. Brookfield Multiplex Constructions, in liquidation since 2012, was the builder for major apartment and hotel block developments requiring remediation for leaky building issues, including Nautilus, Spencer on Byron, Victopia Apartments, and Century on Anzac. For the latter two buildings, liquidators Christopher McCullagh and Ste...