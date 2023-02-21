Long wait to confirm future of Tiwai Point

The aluminium smelter site could also host a green hydrogen plant. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Darren Schwass, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters' closure readiness manager at Tiwai Point, is hoping for a change to his job description before next year rolls around.It’s a sentiment shared by many in Southland, in particular its 870 direct employees and another 2,500 suppliers, as the smelter still faces the prospect of closure at the end of 2024. That would follow the expiry of its latest deal with electricity generator Meridian Energy, which supplies a plant that uses the equivalent energy of a city the size of Auckland throug...