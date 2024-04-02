Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Longstanding Watercare chair to depart as reforms loom

Longstanding Watercare chair to depart as reforms loom
Margaret Devlin is leaving Watercare at the end of her term after seven and a half years. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Apr 2024
The largest water services provider in the country has an interim chief executive and is losing its chair at a time of critical reform needed to stave off large hikes to user charges.The board of Auckland council-owned company Watercare this year approved a proposal to increase water and wastewater charges by 25.8% for inclusion in the long-term plan (LTP), which is now out for consultation.The change, equivalent to $29 more a month for the average household, is due to take effect from July 1, absent any intervention.When it was made publi...
Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain
Markets

Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain

$514 million in debt due to be paid back in the next 12 months, and $160m by July.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02
World

The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

It's a bullish signal that the market is rallying.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

More Infrastructure

Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth
Infrastructure

Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth

Unlike our ancestors, we're taking on debt without matching it with new revenue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ
Infrastructure

Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ

A second member of the senior leadership team has resigned in as many months.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'I'm pretty worried': Bishop on KiwiRail
Infrastructure

'I'm pretty worried': Bishop on KiwiRail

The infrastructure minister reveals his concerns at conference.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Consolidation on the cards as cash no longer king
Economy

Consolidation on the cards as cash no longer king

Cash use has declined for two decades. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Mar 2024