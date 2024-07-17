Menu
Lyttelton Port Company CEO receives 'no confidence' vote from union

Graeme Sumner has been chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company since September 2023. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
A union says industrial relations at Lyttelton Port Company have deteriorated markedly in recent months under the leadership of chief executive Graeme Sumner.At a meeting in early July, members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Sumner and the executive leadership team at the South Island port – the third largest in the country.Unlike previous CEOs Kirstie Gardener and Roger Gray, who is now at Port of Auckland, RMTU national president Aubrey Wilkinson said Sumner didn’...
