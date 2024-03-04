Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company
Lyttelton Port Company had softer than expected volumes in the first half of the 2024 financial year. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 04 Mar 2024
A downturn in profit for Lyttelton Port Company helped drag down the overall result for the Christchurch council-owned group of companies.The South Island port isn’t the only port company to be affected by challenging economic conditions, lower volumes and higher costs.Port of Tauranga (POT) and South Port recently reported downturns in net profit for the first half of the 2024 financial year. Port of Auckland, which regained market share from POT, beat the trend, posting a slight increase in profit despite a $15 million hit from reduced...
From green tape to fast-tracks
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: From green tape to fast-tracks

An apparently ballooning fast-track list is the talk of the town in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Retail

EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

Mosaic Brands put in an offer for the clothing retailer last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner
Markets

Widespread downgrades from NZX reporting season

Roughly four earnings downgrades to every one upgrade, analyst reveals.

John Anthony 5:00am
Widespread downgrades from NZX reporting season

More Infrastructure

Authority to investigate 'extraordinary' electricity event
Infrastructure

Authority to investigate 'extraordinary' electricity event

Incorrect pricing used on one of the coldest nights of 2021, high court rules.

John Anthony 01 Mar 2024
Interislander write-offs drive $407m KiwiRail deficit
Infrastructure

Interislander write-offs drive $407m KiwiRail deficit

The half-year result doesn't include the cost of breaking the shipbuilding contract.

Oliver Lewis 29 Feb 2024
Council puts Aussie firms ahead of local experience
Infrastructure

Council puts Aussie firms ahead of local experience

Auckland mayor says council procurement 'doesn’t align' with private practice.

Brent Melville 29 Feb 2024
Tarras airport dreams dead ... for now
Infrastructure

Tarras airport dreams dead ... for now

Christchurch airport is putting the controversial project on hold.

Oliver Lewis 28 Feb 2024