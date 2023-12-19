Menu
Malaysian developer seeks additional NZ opportunities

A laneway is planned between the refurbished Bledisloe House and the Symphony Centre. (Image: MRCB/RCP)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
The developer that pioneered transit-orientated developments in Malaysia is considering opportunities to expand its presence in New Zealand, where it already has one landmark project under way. Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) led the development of Kuala Lumpur Sentral, a mixed-use development around the busiest transport hub in the Malaysian capital. It recently reached an in-principle agreement with the government, worth hundreds of millions of NZ dollars, to redevelop the station.The deal includes air rights for MRCB to de...
'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search
'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair

Resignation follows damning auditor-general's report. 

Pattrick Smellie 9:00am
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ
Startup Level Group headhunted a Fletcher manager to lead its NZ business.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Former PM English to review social housing
The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 18 Dec 2023
LGWM dead: second Mt Vic tunnel approved
The new government makes its second big infrastructure call in a week.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Dec 2023
A 30% rate rise bomb is ticking
Any tax relief from central government looks set to be gobbled up by local government.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Dec 2023