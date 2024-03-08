Menu
Mansons TCLM plans major Newmarket build

Mansons has consent for a new office building (second from the corner) on George St. (Image: FORMiS/Auckland council)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
One of the wealthiest privately owned commercial developers in New Zealand is doubling down on the Auckland suburb of Newmarket.Family-owned Mansons TCLM recently constructed a nine-level office building on Carlton Gore Rd in Newmarket.According to a report in the NZ Herald, the building was worth $250 million and, with 13,865 square metres (sqm) of floor space, it was one of the largest builds in the inner-city suburb since a $750m expansion of the nearby Westfield Newmarket mall.The Carlton Gore Rd build, which was completed last year, was re...
