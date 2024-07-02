Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time

Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is not a fan of a port on the Manukau Harbour. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Jul 2024
A million-dollar-plus study funded in Budget 2022 to investigate the technical feasibility of locating a large port on the Manukau Harbour – a “ludicrous” idea, according to the Deputy Prime Minister – still isn’t finished.The entry to the Auckland harbour is the site of the worst maritime disaster in New Zealand history. In 1863, 189 people died when the HMS Orpheus ran aground on the sandbar.The former Labour government allocated $3.7m for three technical studies in 2022, including a single-stage business case fo...
Tech industry wants to lock up nuclear power for AI
Technology

Tech industry wants to lock up nuclear power for AI

The largest tech companies are looking to buy nuclear power directly from plants.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

Long-suffering shareholders might be dubious about the emerging green shoots.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

More Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services
Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity
Infrastructure

Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity

Fletcher Building has settled remaining contract works insurance claims with the New Zealand International Convention Centre project insurers.Also known as builders' insurance, contract works insurance (CWI) covers construction that is underway.In February, Fletcher determine...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024
Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation
Infrastructure

Moves afoot to push more commercial investment into climate adaptation

KPMG says the global insurance market has sat up and noticed NZ's vulnerability.

Greg Hurrell 01 Jul 2024
Govt sets $22b transport plan, lowers debt repayment track
Infrastructure

Govt sets $22b transport plan, lowers debt repayment track

Roads, rail and a new coastal shipping fund.

Oliver Lewis 27 Jun 2024