Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Mark Cairns launches 'Rome burning' broadside at Fletcher Building and withdraws from chair pursuit

Mark Cairns launches 'Rome burning' broadside at Fletcher Building and withdraws from chair pursuit
Freightways chair Mark Cairns was a credible candidate to be Fletcher Building's new chair, Oliver Mander says. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Former Port of Tauranga boss Mark Cairns has pulled out of the running to be Fletcher Building’s new chair, launching a scathing broadside against the company. The Freightways chair said that despite widespread shareholder support, after three months of waiting, he was no longer a candidate to become the embattled construction giant’s new chair, writing to executive recruitment consultant Johnson Partners to formally withdraw on Monday. “Rome continues to burn whilst the shareholders and employees of Fletcher Buildin...
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

David Chaplin: ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank
Markets

The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

Parity with Australian dollar now looks like a distant dream.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

More Infrastructure

NZ First raises possibility of Aratere grounding being human error
Infrastructure

NZ First raises possibility of Aratere grounding being human error

The social media post was framed in a 'just asking questions' manner.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jul 2024
Five-year plan for universal road-user charges
Infrastructure

Five-year plan for universal road-user charges

A new report from the NZ Initiative makes the case for road pricing.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jul 2024
NZTA debt projected to increase to $7.6 billion
Infrastructure

NZTA debt projected to increase to $7.6 billion

The transport agency sought assurances before accepting latest Crown loan.

Oliver Lewis 09 Jul 2024
NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job
Infrastructure

NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job

The agency says it doesn't ordinarily do this, but it has a plan to manage conflicts.

Oliver Lewis 08 Jul 2024