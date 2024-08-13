Menu
Material Matters: We investigate the business of building materials
Material Matters: A new BusinessDesk investigation launches today.
Victoria Young
Tue, 13 Aug 2024
Building materials are a key plank of the construction industry, which is Aotearoa, New Zealand’s fifth-largest sector. It produces 6.3% of the gross domestic product and employs one in 10 people in NZ.   Materials are a major factor in the cost of a house, which has increased by more than 41% since 2019.Our latest investigative series examines who profits from this and whether building materials are a good investment.  BusinessDesk’s team of investigative journalists will investigate the construction industry and exa...
Primary Sector

It has been whacked by reduced rural spending.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, August 13

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Law to overturn genetic engineering ban will go to Parliament this year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Legislation will be introduced this year, making a 2026 roll-out difficult.

Oliver Lewis 12 Aug 2024
Infrastructure

Wholesale distributor linked to wealthy US family nabs Fletcher plumbing business.

Rebecca Stevenson 12 Aug 2024
Policy

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 12 Aug 2024
Infrastructure

The co-op says the energy crunch is affecting the competitiveness of NZ exports.

Oliver Lewis 09 Aug 2024